ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing

No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-2              Kanazawa       Disc. Palm     Alpine Marine      06-01-2021
                                 Oil            Services
SAPTL-3           Cosco          Disc./Load     Cosco Saeed        06-01-2021
                  Belgium        Container      Karachi
SAPTL-4           Mayssan        Disc./Load     Hapag Lloyd        04-01-2021
                                 Container      Pakistan
B-1               Tiger Summer   Disc.          Eastwind           05-01-2021
                                 Chemical       Shipping
B-3/B-2           Mega Benefit   Disc. Soya     Ocean              17-12-2020
                                 Bean Seeds     Services
B-5/B-4           Port Star      Disc. Wheat    North Star         23-12-2020
                                                International
B-6/B-7           Kota Nilam     Disc./Load     Pacific Delta      05-01-2021
                                 Container
B-6/B-7           Oel Kedarnath  Disc./Load     Eastwind           06-01-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
B-11/B-10         Patra          Disc. Wheat    North Star         03-01-2021
                                                International
B-11/B-12         Aeolia         Disc. Wheat    North Star         04-01-2021
                                                International
B-15/B-14         Ince Anadolu   Disc. Wheat    Eastwind           01-01-2021
                                                Shipping
B-16/B-17         Ince           Disc. Wheat    Crystal Sea        28-12-2020
                  Kastamonu                     Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21/B-20         Spinel         Load           Ocean              02-01-2021
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-21              Da Xin         Disc. General  Cosco Saeed        05-01-2021
                                 Cargo          Karachi
B-24              Isuzu          Disc.          Seahawks           04-01-2021
                                 General Cargo
B-25              Yu Chang       Load Mill      Crystal Sea        05-01-2021
                                 Scale          Service
B-26/B-27         Chesapeake     Disc. Load     OOCL Pakistan      05-01-2021
                                 Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai           06-01-2021     D/L Container         United Marine Agencies
Privilege
As Sicilia        06-01-2021     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
Chemtrans         07-01-2021     D/25000 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
Adriatic
Jbu Onyx          07-01-2021     D/5200 Chem           Alpine Marine Services
Xin Pu Dong       07-01-2021     D/L Container            Cosco Saeed Karachi
Greenwich Bridge  07-01-2021     D/L Container          Ocean Network Express
Pac Athena        07-01-2021     D/3701 General Cargo   Seahawks Pvt. Limited
Lotta Auerbach    07-01-2021     D/2 Units             Gulf Maritime Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Da Xin            06-01-2021     Disc. General Cargo      Cosco Saeed Karachi
Tiger Summer      07-01-2021     Disc. Chemical             Eastwind Shipping
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mid Osprey        06-01-2021     Tanker                                   N/A
Mayssan           06-01-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
Kota Nilam        06-01-2021     Container Ship                           N/A
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Alibaba plans $5bn bond amid regulatory scrutiny

Ogra opposes proposal to grant flare gas-based CNG licences

GSA with SSGCL: KE team in Islamabad

Base tariffs of Discos: Govt in a catch-22 situation

Karachi: Several roads blocked as protests continue for 2nd day

‘Please bury your loved ones,’ PM asks Hazara protesters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.