KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).

============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- OP-2 Kanazawa Disc. Palm Alpine Marine 06-01-2021 Oil Services SAPTL-3 Cosco Disc./Load Cosco Saeed 06-01-2021 Belgium Container Karachi SAPTL-4 Mayssan Disc./Load Hapag Lloyd 04-01-2021 Container Pakistan B-1 Tiger Summer Disc. Eastwind 05-01-2021 Chemical Shipping B-3/B-2 Mega Benefit Disc. Soya Ocean 17-12-2020 Bean Seeds Services B-5/B-4 Port Star Disc. Wheat North Star 23-12-2020 International B-6/B-7 Kota Nilam Disc./Load Pacific Delta 05-01-2021 Container B-6/B-7 Oel Kedarnath Disc./Load Eastwind 06-01-2021 Container Shipping B-11/B-10 Patra Disc. Wheat North Star 03-01-2021 International B-11/B-12 Aeolia Disc. Wheat North Star 04-01-2021 International B-15/B-14 Ince Anadolu Disc. Wheat Eastwind 01-01-2021 Shipping B-16/B-17 Ince Disc. Wheat Crystal Sea 28-12-2020 Kastamonu Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-21/B-20 Spinel Load Ocean 02-01-2021 Clinkers Services B-21 Da Xin Disc. General Cosco Saeed 05-01-2021 Cargo Karachi B-24 Isuzu Disc. Seahawks 04-01-2021 General Cargo B-25 Yu Chang Load Mill Crystal Sea 05-01-2021 Scale Service B-26/B-27 Chesapeake Disc. Load OOCL Pakistan 05-01-2021 Container ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai 06-01-2021 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Privilege As Sicilia 06-01-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Chemtrans 07-01-2021 D/25000 Mogas Gac Pakistan Adriatic Jbu Onyx 07-01-2021 D/5200 Chem Alpine Marine Services Xin Pu Dong 07-01-2021 D/L Container Cosco Saeed Karachi Greenwich Bridge 07-01-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pac Athena 07-01-2021 D/3701 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Limited Lotta Auerbach 07-01-2021 D/2 Units Gulf Maritime Services ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Da Xin 06-01-2021 Disc. General Cargo Cosco Saeed Karachi Tiger Summer 07-01-2021 Disc. Chemical Eastwind Shipping ============================================================================= SHIPS DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mid Osprey 06-01-2021 Tanker N/A Mayssan 06-01-2021 Container Ship N/A Kota Nilam 06-01-2021 Container Ship N/A =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021