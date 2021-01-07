Markets
Shipping Intelligence
07 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 6, 2021).
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
OP-2 Kanazawa Disc. Palm Alpine Marine 06-01-2021
Oil Services
SAPTL-3 Cosco Disc./Load Cosco Saeed 06-01-2021
Belgium Container Karachi
SAPTL-4 Mayssan Disc./Load Hapag Lloyd 04-01-2021
Container Pakistan
B-1 Tiger Summer Disc. Eastwind 05-01-2021
Chemical Shipping
B-3/B-2 Mega Benefit Disc. Soya Ocean 17-12-2020
Bean Seeds Services
B-5/B-4 Port Star Disc. Wheat North Star 23-12-2020
International
B-6/B-7 Kota Nilam Disc./Load Pacific Delta 05-01-2021
Container
B-6/B-7 Oel Kedarnath Disc./Load Eastwind 06-01-2021
Container Shipping
B-11/B-10 Patra Disc. Wheat North Star 03-01-2021
International
B-11/B-12 Aeolia Disc. Wheat North Star 04-01-2021
International
B-15/B-14 Ince Anadolu Disc. Wheat Eastwind 01-01-2021
Shipping
B-16/B-17 Ince Disc. Wheat Crystal Sea 28-12-2020
Kastamonu Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21/B-20 Spinel Load Ocean 02-01-2021
Clinkers Services
B-21 Da Xin Disc. General Cosco Saeed 05-01-2021
Cargo Karachi
B-24 Isuzu Disc. Seahawks 04-01-2021
General Cargo
B-25 Yu Chang Load Mill Crystal Sea 05-01-2021
Scale Service
B-26/B-27 Chesapeake Disc. Load OOCL Pakistan 05-01-2021
Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai 06-01-2021 D/L Container United Marine Agencies
Privilege
As Sicilia 06-01-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Chemtrans 07-01-2021 D/25000 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Adriatic
Jbu Onyx 07-01-2021 D/5200 Chem Alpine Marine Services
Xin Pu Dong 07-01-2021 D/L Container Cosco Saeed Karachi
Greenwich Bridge 07-01-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express
Pac Athena 07-01-2021 D/3701 General Cargo Seahawks Pvt. Limited
Lotta Auerbach 07-01-2021 D/2 Units Gulf Maritime Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Da Xin 06-01-2021 Disc. General Cargo Cosco Saeed Karachi
Tiger Summer 07-01-2021 Disc. Chemical Eastwind Shipping
=============================================================================
SHIPS DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mid Osprey 06-01-2021 Tanker N/A
Mayssan 06-01-2021 Container Ship N/A
Kota Nilam 06-01-2021 Container Ship N/A
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.