KU declares result of MBBS exam

  • KU Controller of Examination said that 238 candidates were declared pass while the overall pass percentage was 80.13 percent.
PPI 06 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the results of the MBBS Final Professional Annual Examination 2020 on Wednesday.

The KU Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain mentioned that 297 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the papers. He said that 238 candidates were declared pass while the overall pass percentage was 80.13 percent.

According to the gazette, Ayesha Liaquat daughter of Syed Liaquat Ahmed bearing seat number 203049, student of Karachi Medical and Dental College secured 1472 marks out of a total of 1800 marks and clinched overall first position.

It also shows that Aiman Razzaq d/o Abdur Razzaq having seat number 203046 and a student of KM&DC bagged the second position with 1434 marks and Iqra Faraz Hussain d/o Faraz Hussain having seat number 203103 and a student of KM&DC scored 1423 marks and third position.

KU declares result of MBBS exam

