Business & Finance
Maersk says European lockdowns have not dented demand for shipping
- There are simply not enough containers in the world to cope with the current demand.
- We don't really see a big change in demand, even with new lockdowns in Europe.
06 Jan 2021
COPENHAGEN: Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday that new lockdowns in Europe had not dented demand for shipping and that the current "historically high" container freight rates are expected to continue for at least some weeks.
"There are simply not enough containers in the world to cope with the current demand," Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc told a media briefing.
"We don't really see a big change in demand, even with new lockdowns in Europe. The current high container demand will continue at least for some weeks," he said.
US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election
Maersk says European lockdowns have not dented demand for shipping
Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon
WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals
Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine
Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief
Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status
Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments