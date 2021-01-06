IAF's MiG 21 Bison crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh

(Karachi) An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, a statement issued by IAF stated.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the IAF said the aircraft experienced major technical malfunction during a training sortie in the western sector.

The pilot survived the crash, it added. "A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

In 1961, the IAF procured the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau-made MiG 21. The single-engine, single-seater multirole fighter/ground attack aircraft of Russian origin forms the back-bone of the IAF. It has a max speed of 2230 km/hr (Mach 2.1) and carries one 23mm twin barrel cannon with four R-60 close combat missiles.