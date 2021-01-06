World
IAF's MiG 21 Bison crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh
- IAF says the aircraft experienced major technical malfunction during a training sortie in the western sector
- A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident
06 Jan 2021
(Karachi) An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, a statement issued by IAF stated.
In a statement issued on Twitter, the IAF said the aircraft experienced major technical malfunction during a training sortie in the western sector.
The pilot survived the crash, it added. "A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."
In 1961, the IAF procured the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau-made MiG 21. The single-engine, single-seater multirole fighter/ground attack aircraft of Russian origin forms the back-bone of the IAF. It has a max speed of 2230 km/hr (Mach 2.1) and carries one 23mm twin barrel cannon with four R-60 close combat missiles.
US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat
IAF's MiG 21 Bison crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh
Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status
Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Read more stories
Comments