ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,757 Increased By ▲ 27.7 (0.59%)
BR30 24,067 Increased By ▲ 87.74 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,932 Increased By ▲ 281.34 (0.63%)
KSE30 18,823 Increased By ▲ 113.85 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil holds near 10-year high on tight supply outlook, stronger Dalian

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a sixth day on Wednesday, peaking near a 10-year high on forecast of a deep cut in December supply and tracking strength in Brent crude oil and rival Dalian oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 65 ringgit, or 1.73%, to 3,820 ringgit ($952.62) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract hit its highest since Feb. 16, 2011.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely fell 23% month-on-month to 1.21 million tonnes at end-Dec due to higher exports and declining output, CGS-CIMB Research said in a note.

The forecast was in line with a Reuters survey on Tuesday pegging December inventories to tumble 22% to their lowest in more than 13 years, with production seen falling for a third consecutive month.

Palm prices will remain supported in January due to the projected low inventory and potential supply disruption from floodings in some parts of Malaysia, but supply is expected to recover in the second half of the year when weather normalises, said CGS-CIMB Research.

However, the current high prices may curb consumption, Adrian Kok, an equity analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank said in a note.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.5%, while its palm oil contract gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Brent oil prices rose to the highest since February after Saudi Arabia agreed to make bigger cuts in output than expected during a meeting with allied producers, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Capital Economics forecast palm to trade at 3,700 ringgit a tonne during the first quarter, and at 3,025 ringgit a tonne for the year.

Palm Oil ringgit benchmark palm oil CGS CIMB Research palm oil stocks

Palm oil holds near 10-year high on tight supply outlook, stronger Dalian

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters