Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Senate runoffs

ATLANTA: Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler -- who has not conceded defeat.

US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden's Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.

"Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me," Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight. "And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia."