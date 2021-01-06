World
Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Senate runoffs
- US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden's Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.
06 Jan 2021
ATLANTA: Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory Tuesday night in a key US Senate race against Republican Kelly Loeffler -- who has not conceded defeat.
US officials and major media had yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden's Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.
"Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me," Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight. "And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia."
US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat
Democrat claims victory in one of two crunch US Senate runoffs
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Read more stories
Comments