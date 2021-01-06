Markets
Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of state of emergency
- The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 percent, or 102.69 points.
06 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Wednesday as the Japanese government prepared to issue a fresh state of emergency to fight a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 percent, or 102.69 points, to end at 27,055.94, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 percent, or 4.96 points, to 1,796.18.
US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat
Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of state of emergency
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain
Read more stories
Comments