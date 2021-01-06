ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.11%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.69%)
BR30 24,085 Increased By ▲ 105.93 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,971 Increased By ▲ 320.64 (0.72%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 137.54 (0.74%)
Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of state of emergency

  • The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 percent, or 102.69 points.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Wednesday as the Japanese government prepared to issue a fresh state of emergency to fight a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 percent, or 102.69 points, to end at 27,055.94, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 percent, or 4.96 points, to 1,796.18.

