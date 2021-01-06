ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.81%)
Hong Kong stocks open sightly lower

  • The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 36.52 points, to 27,613.34.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dipped at the start of trade Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in following five days of gains, while investors were keeping tabs on the US senate runoff vote in Georgia.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 36.52 points, to 27,613.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.23 points, to 3,530.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.28 percent, or 6.83 points, to 2,429.17.

