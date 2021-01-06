Markets
Hong Kong stocks open sightly lower
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 36.52 points, to 27,613.34.
06 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dipped at the start of trade Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in following five days of gains, while investors were keeping tabs on the US senate runoff vote in Georgia.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 36.52 points, to 27,613.34.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.23 points, to 3,530.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.28 percent, or 6.83 points, to 2,429.17.
