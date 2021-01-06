ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
Satti’s killing: Statements of accused police personnel recorded

Recorder Report Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The judicial commission constituted by Chief Commissioner for conducting inquiry of Osama Satti’s killing by the personnel of anti-terrorist squad (ATS) has recorded the statements of the police personnel involved in the incident.

An official said the judicial commission headed by Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar additional district magistrate Islamabad has recorded the statements of the police personnel involved in the killing of Satti. The commission also conducted video recording of the statement of the accused, he said.

Satti, a 22 years old student was shot dead in the capital city on Saturday last by the ATS personnel of the capital police on Srinagar Highway.

According to the police, the police received a call late at night at around 01:30am that few dacoits in a white car have escaped after committing a robbery in Sector H-13, jurisdiction.

Upon this, the ATS police personnel deputed for patrol at the Srinagar Highway tried to stop a white Suzuki car but the car did not stop.

The police personnel fired at the car which resulted in the death of the student, he said.

The official said the commission also reviewed first information report (FIR), wireless record, and autopsy report of the deceased.

The official said the commission also recorded the statement of Nadeem Satti, the father of the deceased.

The commission will look into technical evidence including Safe City project footage, call data recording, and canister of bullets during the next meeting, he said.

The commission will file its report before the chief commissioner in five days.

