LDA reclaims possession of 15 plots

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has reclaimed a total of 15 plots worth millions of rupees during separate operations in Johar Town and Mustafa Town schemes here on Tuesday.

As per the details released by the LDA, in Johar Town, the LDA staff retrieved possession of a plot in Block E-1 after it had been cancelled by the Commission for Bonafide purchasers. A single-storey house was constructed at this plot by the occupants.

The LDA staff evicted the residents and sealed the house and took over its possession.

