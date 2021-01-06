PPP real representative of people, claims Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said puppets are leaving and the ‘illegitimate’ federal government is soon coming to an end.

Addressing the inaugural function of the People’s Square-style Fishermen’s Chowrangi Public Project in Korangi District, the PPP chairman said the elected representatives of his party were the real representatives of the people, who were with the people in their difficult times.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said if the census is conducted in a wrong way, there will be objections on it, and the PPP has been resisting on this issue on every forum since the day one. He said MQM’s stay with the PTI government is not a demand of their own voters, but it is mysterious what compulsion they have to stand with this government.

Bilawal said we were born and live in Karachi. No one has done as much work as the PPP has done for the infrastructure and development of this city. “Even before I was born, the MQM and now the PTI are ‘selected’ from here. They should be asked what they have done for areas like Korangi and so on,” he said. He added the media does not report on the positive work of the PPP government. Our focus is on Karachi, and despite the economic difficulties, we are reaching everywhere.

The PPP chairman pointed out that the Sindh government’s ability to generate its own revenue was much better than other provinces. The Sindh government has worked on many projects that shine less, but they are very useful.

Bilawal said PPP has been standing as the voice of fishermen against the occupation of the islands and now the illegitimate presidential ordinance of the federal government has come to an end.

The islands belong to the local fishermen. Until the fears of the people of this land are allayed and they are satisfied, we will not allow a single brick to be laid on these islands.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the function, said at present the opposition is convening meetings and making plans to tarnish image of the PPP provincial government, which is doing a lot for the people.

He said the federal government has given Rs 63 billion less than fair share to Sindh during the current financial year.

