Gold price grows further

KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday further grew by Rs400 per tola on the local market, traders said.

The further increase of Rs400 in the precious metal price drove it to Rs116000 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also posted an increase of Rs343 to Rs99451 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1948 per ounce, up by $15 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1400 per tola; Rs1200.27 per 10 grams and $27.30 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021