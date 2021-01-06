ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price grows further

KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday further grew by Rs400 per tola on the local market, traders said. The further increase of...
Recorder Report Updated 06 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday further grew by Rs400 per tola on the local market, traders said.

The further increase of Rs400 in the precious metal price drove it to Rs116000 per tola.

Price of gold per 10 grams also posted an increase of Rs343 to Rs99451 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted trading for $1948 per ounce, up by $15 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1400 per tola; Rs1200.27 per 10 grams and $27.30 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Gold price grows further

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks

Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP

Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet

Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated ‘at all costs’: Commanders

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.