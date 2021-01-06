KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.062 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,346.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 3.560 billion, followed by DJ PKR 2.373 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 2.075 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 1.981 billion, silver PKR 898.455 million, platinum PKR 320.490 million crude oil PKR 301.105 million, copper PKR 264.542 million, natural gas PKR 222.066 million and SP500 PKR 65.002 million.

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 2.533 million were traded.

