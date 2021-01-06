Gas shortage: SAPM rejects Sindh govt’s accusation

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the Sindh Government’s accusation that Karachi was facing gas shortages due to the federal government, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar said the impression was incorrect.

He said that in December-January the gas usage increased by almost three times, which mitigated through gas management plan.

However, the gas supply and pressure would become normal in next two weeks, he added.

He said at per agreement with the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) gas to captive powers can curtail for three months of winter (December-February). However, in December, gas supply to these captive power plants was continued.

The gas to CNG stations were suspended as petrol was available as alternate solution, he added. He maintained that the gas to non-export industry of the province was disconnected but kept supplying to export-oriented industry.

All these arrangements were made to supply gas to domestic consumers as per merit order of the federal government. The response was made after the Sindh government criticised the federal government for acute gas shortage in the province.

