Cocaine seized at key European port busts records

BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities last year seized an all-time record of 65.5 tonnes of cocaine in the port of Antwerp, the main entry point for the drug into Europe, officials said Tuesday.

The haul confirmed a big jump in discoveries made in the northern port in past years.

“Drug traffickers have not been in lockdown,” the Belgian customs service said.

In 2013, 4.7 tonnes of cocaine were seized. That rose to 62.1 tonnes in 2019, and now 65.48 tonnes in 2020, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The drugs come from Latin America — principally Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador — and are usually found hidden away in cargo containers offloaded from ships.