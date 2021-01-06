PPAF wins GDIB Awards 2021 for fifth consecutive year

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) got recognised as a champion of best practices in Pakistan for winning the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2021 for the fifth consecutive year.

The awards are won by the PPAF in 10 out of 14 categories including vision, structure, recruitment and development, benefits, compensation, learning, communications, sustainability, social responsibility, and products and services.

The recognition signifies the PPAF’s relentless commitment towards endorsing diversity for creating an inclusive culture to bring an improvement in the overall quality of life.

Lauding his team for this remarkable achievement, PPAF CEO Qazi Asmat Isa said, “This award is reflective of the immense hard work our team has put in to facilitate the poorest of the poor and bring a positive change in their lives. These efforts have allowed us to accelerate the pace of development in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021