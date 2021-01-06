Qaiser for using G-B’s potential for development under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) had a huge natural potential, and it could be used significantly for development through public-private partnership (PPP) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed these views in a meeting with Speaker G-B Assembly Amjad Hussain Zaidi at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Speaker Qaiser congratulated Amjad Hussain Zaidi on assuming the office of the Speaker G-B Assembly.

The NA speaker said that the projects under the CPEC would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

He said that G-B’s role in the CPEC was pivotal.

He further said that the G-B had a huge natural potential, which could be used to significantly increase the development of the area.

He proposed a committee in the G-B Assembly to oversee the projects in the area.

He also informed that public and stakeholders’ engagement was imperative for achieving the desired results of the CPEC.

He informed that in that regard, a series of consultations with stakeholders, intelligentsia, government officials, and the business community, and a sitting would also be arranged in Gilgit, tentatively, in March this year.

He said that a component in the CPEC amounting to $1 billion had been reserved for education, vocational training, and tourism development, therefore, in order to fully materialise the financial allocation necessary planning be done for its full utilisation.

He said that the people’s sense of deprivation would be eradicated by redressing the injustices done to them in the past. The said that G-B was an integral part of Pakistan, and the incumbent government was committed to the development and prosperity of the area. He said that the government of Pakistan had initiated priority steps for its social-economic development.

Meanwhile, G-B Speaker Amjad Hussain Zaidi thanked the speaker National Assembly and appreciated his sentiments for the development of the region.

He said that undoubtedly the CPEC project was the guarantor of development and prosperity of Pakistan especially G-B.

He said that the people of G-B had reposed confidence in the PTI in the recent elections, and the government would try to come up to their expectations.

Zaidi said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps were being taken on priority basis for the development of the G-B.

He said that G-B had been blessed with immense tourism potential, and provision of infrastructure in the tourism sector could further improve the living standards of the people of the area.

He said that with the timely completion of ongoing projects under the CPEC, the goals of economic development in G-B could be achieved.

