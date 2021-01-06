ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices jump 5pc on OPEC+ output talks, Iran tension

  • Two sources from OPEC+ producers said Saudi Arabia would cut output by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next two months on top of its existing cuts.
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices climbed more than 5pc on Tuesday after news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts to its oil output in February, while tension simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel.

Brent crude futures rose $2.62, or 5.1pc, to $53.71 a barrel by 1:24 p.m. EST (1824 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.51, or 5.3pc, to $50.13 a barrel.

Two sources from OPEC+ producers said Saudi Arabia would cut output by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next two months on top of its existing cuts.

The cuts are part of a deal to persuade most producers from the group consisting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, to hold output steady amid concerns that new coronavirus lockdowns will hit demand.

"If the Saudis are going to shoulder the load and take oil off the market, that changes the dynamic quite a bit," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "It looks like the Saudis are taking the role as the global swing producer."

OPEC+ resumed talks on Tuesday after reaching a deadlock over February oil output levels this week.

An OPEC document dated Jan. 4 showed the group was studying a range of scenarios including more production, no change or cutting output by 500,000 bpd in February.

"It is no secret that the bullish kick which crude markets have received through much of the last quarter (crude rose almost 30pc in Q4) and again this morning is supported by a particularly hands-on approach from OPEC+ to tighten crude markets and bring inventories lower through 2021," JBC Energy analysts said in a note.

Tensions around OPEC member Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel continued, as Iran said the Asian country owed it $7 billion.

Still, bearish elements loom for the market. England began a new lockdown on Monday as its coronavirus cases surged.

Coronavirus lockdowns have weighed on fuel demand since early last year.

Coronavirus lockdowns OPEC+ Oil prices Oil Phil Flynn

Oil prices jump 5pc on OPEC+ output talks, Iran tension

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters