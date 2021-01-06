Pakistan
Balochistan surfaces 26 more positive for COVID-19
- As many as 17857 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 186 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.
06 Jan 2021
QUETTA: About 26 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18280 in the province on Tuesday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 462900 people were screened for the virus till Jan 5 out of which 26 more were reported positive.
As many as 17857 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 186 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.
