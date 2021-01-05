Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

(Karachi) In order to accelerate the ongoing accountability process and clear the backlog of cases, the Supreme Court (SC) has directed the federal government to make 30 new accountability courts functional within a month, local media reported on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the Ministry of Law could not be run on ad-hoc basis. He directed the federal government to make 30 new accountability court functional in a month.

The CJP also asked the reason for delaying the establishment of the accountability court in the country.

Additional Attorney General told the court that an approval has been given by the finance ministry and establishment division, whereas, recruitment process for the staff will commence from January 11.

The top court directed the accountability court in Karachi to give its verdict within one month in Lakhra power plant corruption case. The top judge has also sought progress reports from the federal government and the anti-corruption watchdog.

Moreover, while hearing a case regarding establishment of new accountability courts, Supreme court took notice of not appointing Secretary Law on permanent basis and remarked that Law Ministry cannot function on adhocism.

Later, the top court adjourned the hearing till the second week of February.

Earlier, pursuant to SC orders, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved to set up 120 new accountability courts in the country. The PM said owing to financial issues, new accountability courts will be established in phases. He, however, issued orders to set up 30 courts immediately.