Sports
New Zealand declare at 659 for six, lead Pakistan by 362
- Henry Nicholls scored 157 and New Zealand declared when Daryl Michell reached his maiden century to be 102 not out.
05 Jan 2021
CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand declared at 659 for six, after Kane Williamson scored 238, to lead Pakistan by 362 on the first innings on day three of the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday.
Henry Nicholls scored 157 and New Zealand declared when Daryl Michell reached his maiden century to be 102 not out.
It was Williamson's fourth double century while he combined with Nicholls to put on 369 for the fourth wicket, New Zealand's third best partnership of all time.
For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf took two wickets each.
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
New Zealand declare at 659 for six, lead Pakistan by 362
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Focus on price stability sharpened
In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs
Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment
Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts
Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements
Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today
Read more stories
Comments