Hong Kong stocks begin with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday's session on a low following a recent rally and after Wall Street suffered steep losses on concerns about a huge spike in US virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.70 percent, or 191.47 points, to 27,281.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 10.77 points, to 3,492.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.38 percent, or 9.17 points, to 3,377.37.