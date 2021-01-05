ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
ASC 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
ASL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
AVN 88.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
BYCO 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
DGKC 112.24 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
HUBC 87.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.06%)
JSCL 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
MLCF 44.18 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
PAEL 41.63 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.33%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 99.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.09%)
PRL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.02%)
TRG 87.81 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.45%)
UNITY 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,740 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (0.11%)
BR30 24,150 Decreased By ▼ -76 (-0.31%)
KSE100 44,732 Increased By ▲ 46.02 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.81 (-0.07%)
Hong Kong stocks begin with losses

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.70 percent, or 191.47 points, to 27,281.34.
AFP 05 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday's session on a low following a recent rally and after Wall Street suffered steep losses on concerns about a huge spike in US virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.70 percent, or 191.47 points, to 27,281.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.31 percent, or 10.77 points, to 3,492.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.38 percent, or 9.17 points, to 3,377.37.

