Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (January 04, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 02-01-2021 In Rupees =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 10,200 180 10,380 10,380 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 10,931 193 11,124 11,124 NIL ===========================================================================

