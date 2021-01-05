AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (January 04, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 02-01-2021   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        10,200       180        10,380       10,380            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           10,931       193        11,124       11,124            NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

