Pakistan

SHC grants PMC more time to submit its reply

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) more time to submit its reply on a petition challenging the results of the Medical and Dental College Test (MDCAT) 2020.

A division bench of the SHC granted more time on the petition filed by the students who had approached the SHC over MDCAT 2020 last year citing problems in the entry test.

They submitted that they were given questions out of the syllabus in MDCAT 2020 and contended that the PMC's entry test was against court orders as it had ordered the body to take the entry test based on a single syllabus.

During the last hearing, the lawyer representing the students contended that the PMC had assured the students that no questions out of the syllabus would appear in the exam, but the opposite happened. The lawyer added that in the MDCAT result, the petitioners had cleared the exam. However, the students' counsel contended that the students' marks had been mixed up.

"There are multiple irregularities in the result," alleged the students' lawyer. The PMC had told the court that the results of the MDCAT had been announced. He said more than 100,000 students took the exam, out of whom 67,000 had been declared successful. The court allowed the PMC request for more time and adjourned the hearing till January 12.

