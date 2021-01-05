AVN 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.24%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CHCC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.04%)
DCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.22%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.57 (-4.76%)
EFERT 63.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.48%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.63%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.68%)
HASCOL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
HUBC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (4.84%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.03%)
JSCL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-9.02%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.52%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (5.35%)
PAEL 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.66%)
PIOC 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.01%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.26%)
PPL 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (6.28%)
PSO 244.02 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (5.44%)
SNGP 49.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (7.34%)
STPL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.39%)
TRG 85.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-7.33%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.2%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 32.18 (0.68%)
BR30 24,226 Increased By ▲ 301.71 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,686 Increased By ▲ 251.66 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,770 Increased By ▲ 186.19 (1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI creating 'havoc in the country': PPP

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is creating "havoc in the country".

While addressing a joint news conference, PPP leaders Dr Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan, and Naz Baloch said that the "selected" government of Imran Khan was creating havoc in the country.

The PPP leaders said that all the members of the assemblies had submitted their resignations to the party leadership, and they would be used at an appropriate time.

They said that the government allies were abandoning the government because no one wanted to travel in a sinking ship.

They said that resignations were like a nuclear weapon, and would be used at the end.

The establishment should not interfere in politics and every institution should work within its domain according to the constitution, they said.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that with the appointment of Sheikh Rasheed as interior minister a "new wave of terror" had arrived in Pakistan.

"A young student was killed by the very people who were supposed to protect his life. The unfortunate incident in Machh in which 11 miners were killed by terrorists on sectarian grounds has rattled the nation," she said.

She said that "this anti-people" government increased the petroleum prices on the new year's eve.

She said that every month, the electricity and gas bills were being increased on the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Imran Khan is the only person in all of Pakistan whose palace in Bani Gala was regularised, whereas, the houses of the poor people have been razed to the ground," she said.

Palwasha Khan, while strongly condemning the killing of the innocent student in Islamabad, said that the interior minister did nothing besides issuing political statements against the opposition.

"The foreign minister does not know that every month, 20,000 people are being sent back to Pakistan from abroad. This government has alienated Pakistan in the global community," she said.

Naz Baloch, while addressing the press conference, said that even the white-collar professionals were facing economic constraints under the current government. "On the one hand, the government is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a tool of victimisation, whereas, on the other, the government is protecting sugar, flour, medicine, and fuel thieves," she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI creating 'havoc in the country': PPP

Health, food to all this year: PM's Office delineates govt's achievements

Developers, builders: Cabinet may approve amnesty scheme today

Presidential reference on Senate elections: SC issues notices to Speakers, Senate chairman, others

Motion against NAB disposed of

PSA, Fiat Chrysler investors approve mega-merger

Dealing with known gas supply-demand position PD gets the flak for 'poor planning'

Phase-wise reopening of educational institutions from 18th

Notices given under AMLA: Jewellers, others must get registered with DNFBPs

CDWP agrees on KTP through PSDP, PPP mode of financing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.