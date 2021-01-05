PTI creating 'havoc in the country': PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is creating "havoc in the country".

While addressing a joint news conference, PPP leaders Dr Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan, and Naz Baloch said that the "selected" government of Imran Khan was creating havoc in the country.

The PPP leaders said that all the members of the assemblies had submitted their resignations to the party leadership, and they would be used at an appropriate time.

They said that the government allies were abandoning the government because no one wanted to travel in a sinking ship.

They said that resignations were like a nuclear weapon, and would be used at the end.

The establishment should not interfere in politics and every institution should work within its domain according to the constitution, they said.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that with the appointment of Sheikh Rasheed as interior minister a "new wave of terror" had arrived in Pakistan.

"A young student was killed by the very people who were supposed to protect his life. The unfortunate incident in Machh in which 11 miners were killed by terrorists on sectarian grounds has rattled the nation," she said.

She said that "this anti-people" government increased the petroleum prices on the new year's eve.

She said that every month, the electricity and gas bills were being increased on the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Imran Khan is the only person in all of Pakistan whose palace in Bani Gala was regularised, whereas, the houses of the poor people have been razed to the ground," she said.

Palwasha Khan, while strongly condemning the killing of the innocent student in Islamabad, said that the interior minister did nothing besides issuing political statements against the opposition.

"The foreign minister does not know that every month, 20,000 people are being sent back to Pakistan from abroad. This government has alienated Pakistan in the global community," she said.

Naz Baloch, while addressing the press conference, said that even the white-collar professionals were facing economic constraints under the current government. "On the one hand, the government is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a tool of victimisation, whereas, on the other, the government is protecting sugar, flour, medicine, and fuel thieves," she said.

