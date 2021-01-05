Oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK: President reminds int'l community of its responsibility

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the global community cannot shy away from its responsibility towards the oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

On 5th January 1949, the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the resolution that guaranteed a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people realize their right to self-determination, the president said in a message on the occasion of Kashmiris' Right to Self-determination Day being observed on January 5.

Dr Alvi reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir till the realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The right to self-determination is a vital component of human dignity. Negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and UN Human Rights Covenants. India is the biggest violator of this inalienable human right," the president said and stressed that the

United Nations must honour its commitment, which was made 72 years ago.

He further said that since August 5, 2019, through continuous illegal and unilateral steps, the Indian government had created an environment of fear and chaos in the IIOJK.

More than 500 days of military siege, and draconian restrictions on fundamental freedoms and rights, including the right to life and health, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, had challenged the conscience of international community and India's credentials of being a respectable member of the comity of nations, he added.

The president said, "Indian actions have been widely rejected by the international community, the United Nations, and international human rights organizations.