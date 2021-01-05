JUI condemns Mach carnage, terms it failure of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Secretary General, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Monday, while condemning the killing of 11 coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan has said that the non-stop terrorist activities across the country show the government's total failure in protecting the lives of citizens.

Addressing a press conference here after chairing a high-level meeting of JUI leadership, Haideri also condemned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police raids on Mufti Kifayatullah's home wherein four people including his son were taken in custody. He said PM and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid before coming into power were directly hitting in-service generals, but now in government, they are not ready to tolerate criticism against retired generals.

He condemned the cold-blooded murder of student Usama Satti by the Islamabad Police, saying people were being targeted across the country. He said that terrorists have attacked members of Tablighi Jammat in Vender area of Balochistan, wherein, scores of people were killed and injured. He said that the government has failed to establish the writ over the country, and terrorists are free to kill innocent people.

He said that the JUI held a two hours lengthy meeting in federal capital and inline with the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to organize a protest demonstration in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19, and his party will lead from the front. He said that the JUI will also hold countrywide rallies on February 5, 2021 on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir.

Lambasting the Imran Khan-led federal government, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government "has handed over" Kashmir to India without any resistance, adding that Imran Khan on the record has supported Modi before Indian national elections of 2019.

He said that during his visit to America, PM Imran Khan was informed by the US President Donald Trump that Kashmir is handed over to India and Palestinian lands to Israel, while on PM Imran Khan's return from US visit, PTI ministers and leaders celebrated his visit, claiming it a great diplomatic success.

He said that on January 23rd, the PDM will hold a public rally in district Loralai of Balochistan, adding that the PDM's anti-government drive will continue till success.

