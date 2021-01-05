KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 04, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
634,449,597 384,664,421 30,185,791,979 17,456,813,748
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,761,045,541 (1,790,077,143) (29,031,602)
Local Individuals 22,828,965,651 (22,926,439,239) (97,473,588)
Local Corporates 12,273,928,627 (12,147,423,437) 126,505,190
