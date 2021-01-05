KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 04, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 634,449,597 384,664,421 30,185,791,979 17,456,813,748 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,761,045,541 (1,790,077,143) (29,031,602) Local Individuals 22,828,965,651 (22,926,439,239) (97,473,588) Local Corporates 12,273,928,627 (12,147,423,437) 126,505,190 ===============================================================================

