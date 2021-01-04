KP Governor seeks report of available barren land for Olive, Sidr tree plantation

PESHAWAR: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review progress on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of Olive plantation and Billion Honey Tree initiative in the province.

The governor directed Forest and Agriculture departments to submit district level statistics of barren land suitable for plantation of Olive and Sidr Tree (Berry Honey) within 10 days for execution of the project.

He directed both departments to visit government and private nurseries to ascertain numbers of Olive nursery and the required Olive sapling and grafting for plantation drive in the province including merged districts.

The Governor Shah Farman stressed the need to encourage the public interest said according to an estimate 260 million Olive plantation can be grown in the province as available barren land in province is very fertile for cultivation of olives and Sidr trees.

He said that he is keen to develop public interest for economic prosperity besides generating new livelihood opportunities for poor and needy people of the province.