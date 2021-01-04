US decides to keep aircraft carrier in Gulf waters amid Iran threat

The United States has decided to keep an aircraft carrier ‘USS Nimitz’ in the Gulf amid “recent threats” by Iran.

The carrier has been patrolling in Gulf waters since late November.

On December 31, an order was released by the US Defense Secretary Christopher C Miller stating that the vessel to “transit directly home to complete a nearly 10-month deployment”.

However, The New York Times, quoting US officials, said the move was part of a “de-escalatory” signal to Tehran to avoid a conflict during President Donald Trump’s last days in office.

Meanwhile, on January 3, Miller issued a new statement stating, “Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other US government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment.”

“The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the US Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America.”

Miller did not elaborate on the threats involved.

The statement came on the first anniversary of a US drone raid in Baghdad that killed Iran’s revered commander Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.