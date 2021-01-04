Markets
Polish central banker Lon would not hesitate to cut rates if needed
- I hope that the need to cut interest rates will not arise this year, but if it does.
04 Jan 2021
WARSAW: Polish central banker Eryk Lon said on Monday he hoped there would be no need to cut rates this year, but said there should be no hesitation about doing so if it was necessary.
"I hope that the need to cut interest rates will not arise this year, but if it does, we should not hesitate and definitely use this reduction in the same way as you use a well-sharpened axe for chopping wood," he wrote in an article for financial news website wgospodarce.
Educational institutions to reopen from January 18 in first phase
Polish central banker Lon would not hesitate to cut rates if needed
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia
Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds
Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge
Read more stories
Comments