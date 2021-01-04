Polish central banker Lon would not hesitate to cut rates if needed

WARSAW: Polish central banker Eryk Lon said on Monday he hoped there would be no need to cut rates this year, but said there should be no hesitation about doing so if it was necessary.

"I hope that the need to cut interest rates will not arise this year, but if it does, we should not hesitate and definitely use this reduction in the same way as you use a well-sharpened axe for chopping wood," he wrote in an article for financial news website wgospodarce.