Markets
Hong Kong stocks rally in morning session
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.75 percent, or 203.48 points, to 27,434.61.
04 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session Monday with healthy gains, extending last week's advance on optimism over the economic outlook for the new year.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.75 percent, or 203.48 points, to 27,434.61.
Educational institutions to reopen from January 18 in first phase
Hong Kong stocks rally in morning session
Pakistan's Embassy in Washington D.C. closed after staff tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan reports two more cases of new COVID strain: NCOC
Chief characters in Britain's Brexit saga
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Multan as COVID-19 cases rise
Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today
Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference
Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister
At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia
Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds
Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge
Read more stories
Comments