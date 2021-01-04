AVN 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.55%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
CHCC 139.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.45 (-5.72%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.41%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-4.77%)
EFERT 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
EPCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.27%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.17%)
FFL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.02%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
HBL 133.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.85%)
HUBC 88.90 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (4.26%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
JSCL 30.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-8.99%)
KAPCO 31.43 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.49%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.98%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-5.33%)
OGDC 113.53 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.18%)
PAEL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-4.95%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.28%)
PIOC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-5.53%)
POWER 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
PPL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 5.06 (5.24%)
PSO 243.00 Increased By ▲ 11.56 (4.99%)
SNGP 49.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.83%)
STPL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-7.31%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-5.13%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,725 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (0.46%)
BR30 24,168 Increased By ▲ 244.18 (1.02%)
KSE100 44,634 Increased By ▲ 199.01 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,736 Increased By ▲ 151.52 (0.82%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise to 3,757 ringgit

  • On the daily chart, the contract is poised to test a resistance at 3,698 ringgit, the 86.4% projection level of an upward wave C from 2,691 ringgit.
Reuters 04 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise to 3,757 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave 5.

The contract has almost broken a resistance at 3,679 ringgit, which is identified as the 276.4% projection level of an upward wave 5 from 2,764 ringgit.

Given that the preceding wave 3 looks rather short, this wave 5 may extend a lot.

A correction from the current level may be limited to a support at 3,631 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract is poised to test a resistance at 3,698 ringgit, the 86.4% projection level of an upward wave C from 2,691 ringgit.

This is the last barrier towards 3,856 ringgit. Based on the its strong momentum, this wave C may travel far above 3,856 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm ringgit Malaysia's exports Malaysian crude

Palm oil may rise to 3,757 ringgit

Govt to decide reopening of educational institutions today

Focus on medical advancement: Israel, Iran to send plastic surgeons to UAE conference

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

Repayment of GHPL’s loan: PD allowed to utilise GIDC funds

Bitcoin trades near Sunday record of $34,800 following 800% surge

France rescues ailing media, retail group Lagardere

Further retrenchments in PSM expected

Bogus ST refunds on fake invoices: FTO directs FBR to initiate criminal proceedings

‘Covid-19 restrictions boost online shopping, create jobs for youth’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters