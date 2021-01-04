AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
279 arrested in crackdown against encroachments

Recorder Report Updated 04 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: City Traffic Police on Sunday arrested 279 people during a crackdown against encroachment in the provincial metropolis.

A senior traffic officer told the media persons that the Chief Traffic Police Officer, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat had issued instructions for voluntarily removal of encroachment on Dilzak road, Charsadda road, Firdous and Saddar Peshawar in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all routes in the city.

Following the action against the encroachment, he informed that more than 279 people have been arrested, adding that the action will be continued till the complete removal of encroachments in the city. He said a fine has been imposed against the violators after confiscation of their goods and materials.

Chief Traffic Officer said that the encroachment is a major hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and a main issue of people in the provincial capital, Peshawar. He vowed that all resources will be utilised to remove encroachments from the city.

