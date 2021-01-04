AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Country’s economic progress even lacking behind BD: Bilawal

NNI Updated 04 Jan 2021

THATTA: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that with the help of public, selected government will be sent packing and people’s government will come into power.

Talking to media persons, Bilawal said that Pakistan has highest inflation in the region and people are suffering due to rising living costs because of incumbent incompetent government as an unqualified prime minister has been imposed on us.

PPP Chairman said that country’s economic progress is even lacking behind Bangladesh and PM says that he is under training. Bilawal asked Imran Khan to step down if does not have solution to problems of masses.

Responding to reports of differences in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal said that the opposition alliance is strong as ever despite conspiracies of government ministers. A win for PDM is also a win for People’s Party, he added.

Bilawal, while condemning killing of 11 coal miner in Machh area of Balochistan, said that there is no implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) since PTI came into power. Rulers should immediately start implementation of NAP, he stressed.

PPP Chairman further said that such incidents could have been avoided if ministers, instead of focusing on PDM, paid attention to their job.

