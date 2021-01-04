AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Rashid visits residence of Satti, assures independent inquiry

APP Updated 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday visited the residence of Osama Satti, an innocent boy reportedly killed by police firing a few days back in the federal capital.

He assured the grieved family and to hold an independent inquiry into the tragic incident.

The minister offered fateha and expressed condolence and sorrow with members of the bereaved family and informed that the government, soon after the incident, had taken immediate action and registered First Information Report against the five police personnel allegedly involved in the tragic incident and arrested them.

The family of the victim, during the minister’s visit, demanded inquiry of the incident under supervision of a senior judge of high court.

The minister said all legal aspect of the demand would be examined, adding, it would be honoured, if the law provisions permitted.

The minister said no injustice would be done to anyone as all were equal under law.

He directed the Inspector General Islamabad Police to take steps to prevent any such incident in future.

