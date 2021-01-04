Shehbaz imprisoned without corruption proven: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif had been behind bars for past 100 days without even 100 paisa of public money corruption proven on him, said PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a statement released, Marriyum said Imran Khan had held Shehbaz and Khawaja Asif hostage to force the PDM into granting the corrupt, incompetent and disastrous imposed PTI government an NRO. She said Imran knows that he is an unqualified, inept and incapacitated phony that’s why in his prejudice and insecurity, he had kept Shehbaz imprisoned.

She said Imran is aware of the fact that unlike him, Shehbaz is fully prepared, competent, able and skilled to successfully run the country. The NAB-Niazi unholy alliance can illegally abduct and detain Shehbaz in fake cases but it cannot prove a single penny of corruption on him she said. The fabricated and fake documentary evidence waved around at press conference by selected Imran’s stooges hold no value in the court of law which is why they are not presented by the imposed regime in court, she added.

The former information minister said with Shehbaz locked up, the government had a free-for-all to loot Rs 200 bullion on public sugar, Rs 225 billion on people’s flour, Rs 500 billion on public medicine and fuel. With Shehbaz out of the way PTI was robbing public electricity and gas while hiking their tariff beyond the reach of Pakistanis. Imran had locked up Shehbaz so that he could get the NRO he wants over hiking up inflation from 33 to 14 percent. Imran has arrested Shehbaz so that no one should hold him accountable over his 100 year plan, 10 million jobs, and 5 million homes for the poor. Imran has jailed Shehbaz so that he can get an NRO over making Rs 122 billion by late buying of overpriced LNG with public money. Shehbaz was detained so that Imran could get an NRO on the millions without means spent on Imran’s Zaman Park house and illegal regularization of Bani Gala palace.

Marriyum said the insecure, frightened, and desperate for NRO selected Prime Minister Imran wants Shehbaz to remain behind bars so that he and his hoard of likeminded corrupt gang can get an NRO over the Rs 126 billion worth of potholes of Peshawar Metro made with public money.—PR

