Murree hill station: CTP issues traffic advisory for visitors

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued an advisory for the visitors heading towards the hill station of Murree to facilitate influx of tourists.

A spokesperson of CTP said on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, they had also devised a comprehensive plan to facilitate the tourists heading towards the place for spending recreational time with the families and friends in the chilly weather.

They have deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow during the snowfall, he told APP.

A dedicated, emergency helpline 1915, had also been introduced for tourists where citizens could call around the clock for any kind of help, he said.

He further said the helpline would also serve as a control room from where all possible facilities would be organised for tourists and to do arrangement for handling any emergency.

The spokesman said they have increased number of traffic wardens, junior traffic wardens — under the supervision of inspectors — who were deployed at all key points of the hill station.

Moreover, they have designated several points for car parking. A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

He said though the snow blanket made the “Queen of Mountains” even more beautiful, which attracted a large number of tourists, but the motorists could face severe traffic congestion due to slippery roads and traffic congestion.