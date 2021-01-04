AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Opposition formed PDM after rejection of NRO: minister

Recorder Report Updated 04 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Sunday alleged that opposition parties formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected their quest for giving an ‘NRO’ in return of extending support to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation.

Speaking at a news conference, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving hard to uplift weaker segments of the society while the opposition leaders are busy in protecting their hereditary politics.

Lashing out at the PDM, he claimed that when the Parliament was legislating FATF related laws, the opposition had provided a document in the National Assembly which was an attempt for seeking ‘NRO’ in the corruption cases against them.

The minister said the people of Pakistan have rejected the ‘ill-conceived’ politics of the opposition aimed at safeguarding corruption of its leadership. He said the past rulers lived in the palatial PM House, besides setting up many camp offices for themselves but never bothered for the homeless people living on the roads.

He said that Prime Minister Khan made a big announcement on the eve of New Year for the poor of the country. He lamented that the programme announced by the prime minister was not largely covered by the media.

About former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he maintained they had wasted Rs 3.16 billion Rs 4.31 billion respectively in the name of camp offices and security. He also claimed that the expenses of their houses were being met through money of the people of Pakistan.

He added that on one hand the opposition was blaming the army for politics while on the other hand an attempt was being made to involve the army in politics.

Defending the initiatives launched by Prime Minister Khan, he said that the premier has taken several steps to get the semi-middle class of the country out of deprivation while the previous governments had started development projects “just to fill their pockets” and ‘looted’ public money.

He said that Ehsas programme became a hope in the days of coronavirus pandemic and distributed funds among 12 million people, adding that the world commended the programme.

He further said that the way Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue of Kashmir at international fora was unprecedented in history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

