PR Karachi retrieves land in Jumma Goth

KARACHI: In continuation of the pertinacious land retrieval and anti-encroachment drive initiated by the Pakistan Railways Karachi fewer than two weeks ago, the department claimed to have retrieved its land from a famous cloths’ brand in Jumma Goth Karachi.

The retrieved land measures 42 acres and worth’s billions of rupees, the officials said.

The land had been illegally occupied by a well-known cloths’ brand for last 25 years and constructed a warehouse/godown for its commercial purposes. The failure in retrieving that land in the past had resulted in conclusion of departmental action against many officers of Karachi Railways.

