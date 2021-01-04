‘Controversial’ census results: PSP to hold protest rally on 10th

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will hold a protest rally on 10th Jan against the final approval of ‘controversial’ census results 2017, party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal announced on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at his party head quarters - Pakistan House, PSP chief said the census results suggest that the population of Lahore has increased whereas the population of Karachi despite rapid migration from parts of the country has ironically been reduced.

Kamal said the protest rally would start from Nursery, Shahra-e-Faisal and would culminate at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) where people would ask the rulers not to bargain on Karachi census.

He slammed the MQM for not resisting the federal cabinet. With its 7 NA seats, could have prevented the federal government from making a cruel decision. It has stabbed in the back of Karachiites by offering zero resistance to the federal cabinet’s unilateral decision.

Kamal warned that the rally is the first phase of PSP-led protest.

The MQM is equally complicit in the PTI’s crime. If the MQM had seriously talked about leaving the government, the federal government would be left with no chance but to reverse its decision. On the other hand, MQM has compulsion, it knows that as soon as it part ways with the PTI-led government, the fate of its entire leadership including ministers would be jail because there are serious cases and allegations against the entire leadership including ex-mayor Wasim Akhtar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, he alleged.

Kamal asked people to join the protest along with their loved ones and relatives. This is not the time to just talk and condemn, he said.

The party president Anis Kaim Khani and other central leaders were also present on this occasion.

Karachi is home to a large number of speakers of Muhajir, Sindhi, Punjabi, Baloch etc. “I have been the mayor of Karachi, I am aware of the need for water and transport,” Kamal said adding civic amenities have to be provided on the basis of census.

