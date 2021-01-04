UK set for tougher virus rules as cases surge

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned the country to expect tougher restrictions to combat spiralling coronavirus cases, as a row flared over whether schools should reopen. “It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher in many parts of the country,” Johnson told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“I’m fully, fully reconciled to that.”

Britain recorded 57,725 new cases on Saturday, its highest total of the entire pandemic, with a new strain of the virus tearing across the country.

Health officials are concerned that the surging numbers could overwhelm hospitals during their busiest time of the year.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer urged the prime minister to immediately impose national lockdown measures.

“It’s no good the prime minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week or two or three,” he told British media, adding the virus was “clearly out of control”.

“So I say bring in those restrictions now, national restrictions within the next 24 hours.”

Much of Britain is already under strict regional rules to prevent the spread, although primary schools are set to reopen in most of the country when the Christmas holiday ends on Monday.

However, around one million four to 11 year olds will learn remotely after the government announced primary schools in London, where case rates are particularly high, would remain closed.