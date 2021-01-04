Mixed trend in prices of essential food items witnessed

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of daily use items, including live chicken/meat, eggs, vegetable, pulses, flour, sugar and others was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken has decreased at Rs191 per kilogramme, which was selling at Rs196 per kilogramme in the previous week, the survey was noticed, however, it added the prices of farm eggs, were remained ‘sky-high’ as available at Rs210-220 per dozen.

Butchers have charged the consumers with the artificial rate as prices go unchecked by the district administration. According to the survey, cow meat was being sold at Rs450-500 per kilogramme, while mutton beef was available at Rs1100-1200 per kg.

A nominal reduction in prices of flour was also witnessed in the local market, as a 20-kg flour bag was sold at Rs850-900 against the Rs1000 in the previous week while fine flour sac was available at Rs1100 in the retail market. Maida was being sold at Rs70 per kilogramme. Gram flour (baisen) was being available at Rs120-140 per kg in the local market.

Further reduction in price sugar was witnessed in the local market, as one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs75 per kg which was selling at Rs80 per kg in the previous week.

Downward trend in price of ginger was also witnessed as available at Rs500-600 per kg which was selling at Rs1000 per kg. Garlic was being sold at Rs200-250 per kg in the local market. Carrots were being sold at Rs60 per kg, radish at Rs20 per bundle.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs80 per kg, while onion priced at Rs40-50 per kg, the survey said, it was added that green chilli is being sold at Rs160-200 per kg in the retail market, lemon at Rs120-140 per kg.

New seasonal potato was available at a reasonable price as being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against the price of Rs90-100 per kg in the previous week, the survey said. One kg lady-finger is being sold at Rs150-200 per kg, bringle at Rs60 per kg, turnip at Rs40 per kg, according to the survey. Arvi was being sold at Rs100-120, capsicum at Rs80-100 per kg, bitter gourd (karela) at Rs120 per kg, peas at Rs80-100 per kg, kado at Rs100 per kg, tinda at Rs80 per kg, cabbage at Rs70 per kg, cauliflower at Rs50 per kg at Rs70-80 per kg.

According to the survey, local produced red-bean is being sold at Rs 220 while Tajikistan red bean was available at Rs180 per kg, white lobiya at Rs200 per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kg while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kg, dal masoor at Rs160 per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kg.

According to the survey, the prices of cooking oil/ghee of different brands/quality remained unchanged in the local market. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

Fresh fruits are a stable food, which also completely out purchasing power of the common man. Apples are being sold at Rs120-150 per kg, guava at Rs120 per kg, fruiter at Rs80 per dozen, bananas are being sold within range of Rs60-80 and Rs100 per dozen.

