Veteran TV host Larry King hospitalised in Los Angeles with COVID-19

(Karachi) Veteran talk show host Larry King, who hosted "Larry King Live" for 25 years, has been hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, King is in isolation in Cedars-Sinai medical center in Los Angeles.

King has had a number of health issues in recent years, including suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2019. King was also in a coma for several weeks after undergoing a heart procedure that same year. He had a heart attack in 1987 and has battled prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.