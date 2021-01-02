Gold up by Rs300 per tola

KARACHI: The maiden gold trade of the New Year was closed for Rs114300 per tola on the local market, traders said on Friday.

After the world market, which saw an increase of $5 an ounce, helped the local market grow by Rs300 per tola of gold.

Global trade was cited to close at $1899 an ounce.

Price of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs257 to Rs97994 on the domestic market.

Silver was available unchanged for Rs1320 per tola; Rs1131.68 per 10 grams and $26.25 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021