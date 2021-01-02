KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 01, 2021).

============================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================= Nael Capital Allied Bank Ltd. 395,000 92.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 395,000 92.70 Y.H. Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 130,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 25.00 BMA Capital B.O.Punjab 2,719,500 9.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,719,500 9.28 Pearl Sec. Cherat Cement 500 146.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 146.11 Zafar Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 100 333.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 333.00 Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 10,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 15.00 B&B Sec. Hascol Petroleum 146,000 15.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 146,000 15.09 JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 100,000 200.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 200.25 Topline Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 50,000 29.24 Al-Haq Securities 20,000 29.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 29.24 Akik Capital Lalpir Power Ltd. 750,000 14.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 14.25 IGI Finex Maple Leaf Cement 5,000 46.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 46.50 Azee Sec. P. S. O. 2,000 216.50 Pearl Sec. 900 216.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900 216.59 Shaffi Securities Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 1,000 3.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 3.62 Azee Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 5,000 42.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 42.50 ============================================================================= Total Turnover 4,335,000 =============================================================================

