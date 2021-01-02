AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 01, 2021).

=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member                   Company                        Turnover        Rates
Name                                                   of Shares
=============================================================================
Nael Capital             Allied Bank Ltd.                395,000        92.70
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        395,000        92.70
Y.H. Sec.                Azgard Nine Ltd.                130,000        25.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        130,000        25.00
BMA Capital              B.O.Punjab                    2,719,500         9.28
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,719,500         9.28
Pearl Sec.               Cherat Cement                       500       146.11
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500       146.11
Zafar Sec.               Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                 100       333.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100       333.00
Shaffi Securities        Ghani Global Holding             10,000        15.00
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000        15.00
B&B Sec.                 Hascol Petroleum                146,000        15.09
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        146,000        15.09
JS Global Cap.           IGI Holdings Limited            100,000       200.25
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000       200.25
Topline Sec.             Kot Addu Power Co.               50,000        29.24
Al-Haq Securities                                         20,000        29.24
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         70,000        29.24
Akik Capital             Lalpir Power Ltd.               750,000        14.25
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        750,000        14.25
IGI Finex                Maple Leaf Cement                 5,000        46.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000        46.50
Azee Sec.                P. S. O.                          2,000       216.50
Pearl Sec.                                                   900       216.80
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,900       216.59
Shaffi Securities        Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.              1,000         3.62
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000         3.62
Azee Sec.                Roshan Packages Ltd.              5,000        42.50
                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,000        42.50
=============================================================================
                         Total Turnover                4,335,000
=============================================================================

