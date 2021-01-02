Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
02 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (January 01, 2021).
=============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================
Nael Capital Allied Bank Ltd. 395,000 92.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 395,000 92.70
Y.H. Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 130,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 130,000 25.00
BMA Capital B.O.Punjab 2,719,500 9.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,719,500 9.28
Pearl Sec. Cherat Cement 500 146.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 146.11
Zafar Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 100 333.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 333.00
Shaffi Securities Ghani Global Holding 10,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 15.00
B&B Sec. Hascol Petroleum 146,000 15.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 146,000 15.09
JS Global Cap. IGI Holdings Limited 100,000 200.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 200.25
Topline Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 50,000 29.24
Al-Haq Securities 20,000 29.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 29.24
Akik Capital Lalpir Power Ltd. 750,000 14.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 14.25
IGI Finex Maple Leaf Cement 5,000 46.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 46.50
Azee Sec. P. S. O. 2,000 216.50
Pearl Sec. 900 216.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900 216.59
Shaffi Securities Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 1,000 3.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 3.62
Azee Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 5,000 42.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 42.50
=============================================================================
Total Turnover 4,335,000
=============================================================================
