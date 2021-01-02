Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
02 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
SindhAbadgar's 30.09.2020 Nil (165.396) (15.87) 22.01.2021 15.01.2021 to
Sugar Mills Limited Year End 04:00.p.m. 22.01.2021
AGM
Khairpur Sugar Mills 30.09.2020 Nil (33.972) (2.12) 28.01.2021 21.01.2021 to
Limited Year End 02:30.a.m. 28.01.2021
AGM
===================================================================================================================
