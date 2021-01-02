KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== SindhAbadgar's 30.09.2020 Nil (165.396) (15.87) 22.01.2021 15.01.2021 to Sugar Mills Limited Year End 04:00.p.m. 22.01.2021 AGM Khairpur Sugar Mills 30.09.2020 Nil (33.972) (2.12) 28.01.2021 21.01.2021 to Limited Year End 02:30.a.m. 28.01.2021 AGM ===================================================================================================================

