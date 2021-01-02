AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NAB Balochistan recovers looted Rs7bn

  • In order to remove loopholes in the laws, rules and regulations of the government department as many as 5 reform committees have been set.
APP 02 Jan 2021

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has recovered about Rs. 7 billion looted amount from the corrupt elements and filed a total of 343 references in the accountability court.

NAB Balochistan also continued across the board accountability during the year 2020 as after the complaint verification process of more than 500 complaints received during the year as many as 24 references were filed, said press release issued here on Friday.

As many as 21 people were arrested while Rs. 4,56,69,000 were recovered from the corrupt people and deposited it in the national kitty.

Achieving another milestone, NAB Balochistan enjoys the privilege to have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the provincial government pledging to jointly work against menace of corruption.

Recently, Chief Minister Balochsitan Jam Kamal referred many uplift schemes to NAB for carrying out the probe into the alleged corruption charges.

NAB Balochistan has also unearthed major corruption cases this year. Reko Diq Gold and Copper Project, Pat Feeder Projects, and Health and fisheries departments were some of the important cases where evidence of massive corruption was found.

Likewise, probe in over 150 cases involving billions of rupee corruption was in progress and soon the references would be filed in the accountability courts to bring the culprits to the task.

In order to remove loopholes in the laws, rules and regulations of the government department as many as 5 reform committees have been set.

Some 150 character-building societies were formed in different departments and institutions to raise awareness against corruption in all segments of the society.

NAB Balochistan recovers looted Rs7bn

