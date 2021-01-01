Met office forecasts first 2021 rain, snowfall from Sunday in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted that Pakistan’s first 2021 rain and snowfall is expected from Sunday to Tuesday.

In a statement the Met office said that strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

Moreover, under the system, thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot.

Thunderstorms with snowfall is also predicted in Narowal Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur from Sunday (evening) to Tuesday.

The weather department also forecasted rain with snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurum, from Monday to Tuesday.

"Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, T. T Singh, Faisalabad, and Sargodha during the period," it added.