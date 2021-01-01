Japan plans to deploy unmanned 6th Gen stealth fighter jets by 2035

Japan has started developing remote-controlled sixth-generation F-X stealth fighter jet capable of breakneck maneuvers aiming to keep China’s increasingly capable air force at bay.

The project would cost over 5 trillion yen ($48 billion) and could be deployed as early as 2035.

According to Japan’s Nikkei newspaper, the development of the prototype will begin in 2024, with a first flight to follow in 2028. Series production of the F-X (sometimes dubbed the F-3) would begin in 2031, with entry into service following in 2035.

Japan will reportedly produce as many as 90 fighter jets initially.

As per the Defense Ministry, Currently, Tokyo stands outmanned and outgunned by its larger neighbor. China possesses more than 1,000 fourth-generation fighter jets that can reach supersonic speeds, about triple as many as Japan.

The minister said that it has also began deploying fifth-generation stealth fighters.

Japan's Defense Ministry plans to introduce fighter drones in three stages – first those that are remote controlled, then "teaming" operations where one manned plane would control several drones, and ultimately for use in completely unmanned and autonomous squadrons.

Several companies in Japan have already been tasked with researching the necessary technologies.

Subaru will be in charge of developing remote and flight control capabilities, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric will work on an instantaneous information-sharing system between multiple aircraft.

Japanese players could partner with U.S. and British companies as well.